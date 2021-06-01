Remember When Vidya Balan Was Rejected By A Tamil Producer During Her Initial Days?

Today, Vidya Balan is recognised for playing power-packed roles that are critically and commercially acclaimed and Vidya Balan's movies are known to be movies that will make people think but this was not always the case. The actor had to accept a slew of rejections before she could establish herself as an actor eventually. When she saw she was not doing very well in Bollywood films in her initial days, the actor tried her hand at South Indian films. The experience there was a harrowing one for the actor which she had revealed when she spoke to Mid-day. She had described how the entire ordeal had broken her spirit and nearly made her give up.

Vidya Balan's trivia: When she faced rejection down South

Speaking about her experience down South, the actor had said that there were a lot of rejections down South. There were a lot of Malayalam films but she was replaced in each of them. There was a Tamil film she was doing and she was thrown out of the film. She remembered her parents had gone with her because they were so worried about her. She had shared that she felt like she had really begun to fade. The actor had shared how they had gone to the producer's office and he had shown them the clippings from the film and said, "Just look at her, does she look like a heroine? I was not in favour of taking her at all, it was the director who insisted."

When she was talking about how the ordeal made her feel, the actor had noted that she felt ugly and did not even look at herself in a mirror for months. She did not like what she saw because she thought she was ugly. For the longest time, she did not forgive that man but the actor shared that she now thanked that experience as she had realised that people just had to accept themselves and love themselves for who they were.

The actor had also opened up on the sexism she had faced in the industry and the lack of opportunities that had come her way. She had said that she did not feel that there was anything left for her in the industry and that her career was over. She had even felt as though her career so far had been a fluke and, in some movies, where she was a leading lady, she was not even mentioned in the reviews.

IMAGE: VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM

