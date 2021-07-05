Remember Zayed Khan? Check Out What 'Main Hoon Na' Star Is Up To After Social Media Detox

Do you remember the reckless, rebellious yet sweet and innocent college student from Farah Khan's superhit action flick Main Hoon Na? Veteran actor Sanjay Khan's son Zayed Khan gained popularity after appearing in the 2004 successful movie along with several notable actors but quickly dipped from the big screen. After a long hiatus from social media, the actor is back and here is what he has been up to.

What has Zayed Khan been up to?

The 41-year-old actor gained immense popularity after portraying the role of the easy-going reckless youngster Laxman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky in Main Hoon Na. He was also nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2005. However, his popularity did not last much longer as the actor did not appear in many major movies in the following years. Zayed Khan movies such as Dus, Mission Istaanbul, Yuvvraaj and Blue, however, had a decent collection at the box office. Often active on Instagram while posting snippets from his personal life, the actor had earlier taken a break from social media.

Celebrating his 41st birthday, the actor revealed his major transformation by breaking his long social media hiatus. Zayed Khan's wife and ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan were some of the honourable mentions in the actors' post. Married in 2005, Zayed Khan's wife Malaika Parekh was his childhood sweetheart with whom he has two sons namely Zidaan and Aariz.

Zayed Khan's transformation

Taking to his Instagram, the actor posted a post-workout picture at the gym with a lengthy inspirational caption writing, 'Sometimes it’s unbearable I know, I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain, and come out on the other side Stronger, Braver more resilient'. Looking fit as ever, the actor credited his transportation to actor Hrithik Roshan writing 'Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you !!JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD!'.

The actor also dedicated another post to his wife Malaika who he described as 'most beautiful girl in this world'. He went on to write about her perseverance for sticking with him through tough times and 'taming the beast' in him.

