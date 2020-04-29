Remembering Irrfan Khan With His Poignant Dialogues: "Life Becomes An Act Of Letting Go"

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors who had carved a niche for himself and was lauded for his stellar and poised performances. The tragic news of the actor passing away came in earlier today. Here is a look at some of his inspirational dialogues that will remain forever entrenched in the memories of his millions of fans and well wishers.

Irrfan Khan's dialogues that became iconic

I suppose, in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye. (Life of Pi)

Darya bhi main, darakht bhi main … Jhelum bhi main, chinar bhi main … dair bhi hoon, haram bhi hoon … Shia bhi hoon, Sunni bhi hoon, main hoon pandit … main tha, main hoon aur main hi rahoonga. (Haider)

Ik baar to yun hoga, thoda sa sukoon hoga ... na dil mein kasak hogi, na sar mein junoon hoga. (7 Khoon Maaf)

Kismat ki ek Khaas baat hoti hai ki who palatti hai (Gunday)

God made man and tailor-made gentleman (Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns)

The whole world is mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan. He lost his life battling cancer on April 29. In a recently released statement, a spokesperson confirmed the news of his demise. Here's what the statement read:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Image Credits: Irrfan Khan Instagram

