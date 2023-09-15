Remembering Rio Kapadia: Chak De India To Agent Vinod, Actor's Most Popular Roles

Quick links:
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, who entertained audiences across his decades-long career in television and films, passed away at 66, on September 14.
2001 film Dil Chahta Hai made for a milestone in Rio Kapadia's career as it marked his Bollywood debut.
Rio Kapadia played the role of commentator in 2007 sports film Chak De! India directed by Kabir Khan.
Rio Kapadia also held a relevant role in the Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor led spy-thriller Agent Vinod.
Rio Kapadia also starred in the Vidyut Jammwal led action-thriller Khuda Haafiz which released directly on OTT in 2020.