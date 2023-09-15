Last Updated:

Remembering Rio Kapadia: Chak De India To Agent Vinod, Actor's Most Popular Roles

Rio Kapadia passed away on September 14 aged 66. The actor enjoyed a career spanning decades across both films and television.

Rio Kapadia
Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, who entertained audiences across his decades-long career in television and films, passed away at 66, on September 14. 

Rio Kapadia
2001 film Dil Chahta Hai made for a milestone in Rio Kapadia's career as it marked his Bollywood debut. 

Rio Kapadia
Rio Kapadia played the role of commentator in 2007 sports film Chak De! India directed by Kabir Khan. 

Rio Kapadia
Kapadia next appeared in the Vivek Oberoi starrer Prince, which released in 2010.

Rio Kapadia
Rio Kapadia also held a relevant role in the Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor led spy-thriller Agent Vinod. 

Rio Kapadia
Kapadia went onto star in horror-comedy film Stree, which released in theatres in 2018. 

Rio Kapadia
Rio Kapadia also starred in the Vidyut Jammwal led action-thriller Khuda Haafiz which released directly on OTT in 2020. 

Rio Kapadia
Kapadia also shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in 2021 OTT release The Big Bull.

