Remembering Sulochana Latkar: Other Popular Roles Of Bollywood's Iconic Mother

Sulochana Latkar enjoyed a long career in films, in Hindi and Marathi, and featured in more than 250 titles.

Sulochana Latkar
Image: Sulochana Latkar Fan/Instagram

In Bollywood,  Sulochana Latkar  largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Some of her co-stars in those decades were Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna,

Sulochana Latkar
Image: Sulochana Latkar Fan/Instagram

Azaad (1978) was directed by Pramod Chakravorty and the film stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit and Prem Chopra. In the film, Salochana played the role of Dharmendra's sister-in-law.

Sulochana Latkar
Image: Sulochana Latkar Fan/Instagram

Do Ustad is a 1959 crime-thriller drama helmed by Tara Harish. In the movie, Sulochana essayed the role of criminal's (played by Sheikh Mukhtar) wife.

Sulochana Latkar
Image: Sulochana Latkar Fan/Instagram

In Kora Kagaz (1974), Sulochana Latkar played the role of actor Vijay Anand's aunt. 

Sulochana Latkar
Image: Sulochana Latkar Fan/Instagram

In Nagin (1976), starring Rina Roy, Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz and others. Sulochana Latkar played the role of Surmabhopali Sapera, a departure from her typical 'mother' roles.

Sulochana Latkar
Image: Sulochana Latkar Fan/Instagram

Ab Dilli Dur Nahin (1957) was produced by Raj Kapoor. The film starred Salochana as Bela.

