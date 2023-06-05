Remembering Sulochana Latkar: Other Popular Roles Of Bollywood's Iconic Mother

Quick links:
In Bollywood, Sulochana Latkar largely played on-screen mother to lead stars of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Some of her co-stars in those decades were Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna,
Azaad (1978) was directed by Pramod Chakravorty and the film stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit and Prem Chopra. In the film, Salochana played the role of Dharmendra's sister-in-law.
Do Ustad is a 1959 crime-thriller drama helmed by Tara Harish. In the movie, Sulochana essayed the role of criminal's (played by Sheikh Mukhtar) wife.
In Nagin (1976), starring Rina Roy, Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz and others. Sulochana Latkar played the role of Surmabhopali Sapera, a departure from her typical 'mother' roles.