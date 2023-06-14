Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput's Experimental Persona, In Films And Beyond

Why you're reading this: The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of pany passions and interests, which he often brought to his on-screen roles. His unexpected demise in June 2020 left a gaping hole in the hearts of his fans. Across his short but impactful life, the actor embraced the slow burn of constantly re-innovating himself through his vast repertoire of roles.

3 things you need to know

1. From various versions of romance, to spiritual takes on science, biopics across the spectrum as well the run-of-the-mill masala flicks - Sushant Singh Rajput tried his hand at each, as earnestly as the other.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput’s active willingness to let his experimental real-life persona transcend into his work was the most heartening aspect about the actor.

3. His eleven-strong filmography was limited in terms of numbers, but had expansive reach and impact in terms of his acting credentials and heroic image.

The sciences and the stars

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to stardom at the young age of 23, but he was an avid star-gazer since long before that. His passion for astronomy was evident in one of his proudest splurges - the Meade 14” LX -600 telescope, which often became the centrepiece of many-a mellow evenings for the actor.

(Sushant Singh Rajput with his Mead 14" LX-600 telescope | Image: Twitter)

With Raabta (2017), he made a professional gamble of this passion for the mysterious and the outer-worldly. Raabta dealt with the unique theme of love across lifetimes. Though the film failed to perform too well at the box office, it did not deter Rajput in his pursuit of being experimental. He accepted the loss intrepidly and moved ahead on his journey with grace and determination.

Embracing the romantic in himself

The actor's poetic streak, something which he actively tried to nurture, was a sign of his introspective and sensitive nature. One of his most popular compositions, which he had recited and shared with fans on several occasions, went like this: "I was always slightly older than what I always wanted to be, and just a tad younger than what I already was". The lines give us a glimpse into Sushant’s deeply thoughtful nature, and the dichotomies of life that it sensitively perceived.

(Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny in Dil Bechara | Image: Twitter)

As an actor, he embraced this tenderness of personality through all the different versions of the archetypal romantic that he played on screen. We see it in his portrayal of Raghu, with his contemporary ideas of love, in Shuddh Desi Romance. We see it in Sarfaraz's bold, inter-faith romance in PK. We also see it in Manny's love extending beyond one’s lifetime, in Sushant’s posthumously-released film Dil Bechara.

A bent for spirituality and mindfulness

Heavily inspired by the teachings of the Vedas, Sushant Singh Rajput was an early riser and placed immense faith in the power of chanting mantras. He married his passion for spirituality and healing with the passion for yoga, consequently spending much time at the Yogada Satsang Society of India to perfect his skills.

(Sushant Singh Rajput was a devout Shiv bhakt | Image: Twitter)

A true-blue Shiv bhakt, Sushant Singh took his personal passions into his professional career with Kedarnath, a film that explored the theme of 'forbidden love', set against the calamitous backdrop of nature's wrath.

The journey of a 'common man' from small screen to silver screen

Sushant Singh Rajput’s success in transcending into the silver screen from the small screen may well sound like a glorious myth. However, the actor’s earnest dedication and charming honesty made it feel realistic and achievable. Understandably, Rajput had an entire nation rooting for him. He was a big screen star, sure, but he was also one of us, a common man - and he had made himself a name in the highly privileged and often nepotistic world of silver screen glamour, solely through his own efforts. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34. Today marks his third death anniversary. In spirit, the ever-charming Sushant Singh Rajput continues to inspire audiences as well as stay alive in their hearts through the versatile body of work left behind as his legacy.