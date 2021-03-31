Remembering The Time When Diljaan's Performance Moved Asha Bhonsle To Tears

Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away on March 30 in a fatal car accident. The music industry mourned the loss of the great singer and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. Diljaan as a singer gained massive appreciation from fans as well as prominent personalities during his career. He was known for his soulful and melodious voice. In one instance while performing in a show, the singer had brought Asha Bhonsle to tears by singing a song. The singer, who was also a fan of Asha Bhonsle, had also uploaded a picture with her remembering the memories.

Late singer Diljaan once delivered a performance that left Asha Bhonsle in tears

Back in 2012 when Diljaan was performing for a reality show on Colours TV, the singe sang a very melancholic song. As he began, the judges and the contestants seemed to be very impressed with his vocal range and were already in praise of his singing. Soon enough, the camera then focussed on Asha Bhonsle who seemed to be engrossed in the voice of the young man. She was spotted listening to his voice attentively with her eyes closed as she enjoyed the various vocal notes Diljaan was touching upon as he performed the song.

Nearing the mid part of the performance, the singer was heard touching upon various low notes giving out a sorrowful tone to the music. It was here where the legendary singer broke down and she couldn’t hold herself back after hearing the lyrics and the voice of Diljaan. The singer continued the song and soon enough the host, along with a few other judges too, was spotted crying as he went on with his song. The song Diljaan sang left a huge impact on the judges and the audience that day, who remembered him for his amazing performance. As the song ended, Diljaan received a standing ovation from the judges and everyone present on the set at the time.

As the judges took their seats, Asha Bhonsle was spotted crying once again as she mentioned she couldn’t hold herself back. Diljaan simply stood in front of the esteemed judges panel, completely awestruck by the response he had received for his performance. The singer did get quite emotional himself as well when the judges began pouring praises for his performance.