Remo D'Souza Makes 'sweet Parathas' On A 'cheat Day', Wife Says 'u Are My Genie'

Remo D'Souza recently uploaded a video on his social media where he could be seen making rotis. The choreographer mentioned how his wife wanted to eat 'sweet parathas' on a 'cheat day'. Take a look at the fun video and his wife's loving comment on it as well.

Also Read | Remo Dsouza back on set after 4 months, shares pic with friends Geeta Kapur & Terence

Remo D'Souza's funny Instagram Reel

Remo recently uploaded a video where he could be seen making parathas with the help of a glass instead of a rolling pin. The song - Achchha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka could be heard in the video. There were many people in the kitchen and Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza was seen looking at her hubby as he cooked for her. Remo could be spotted wearing a black sleeveless shirt and patiently cooking for Lizelle. The video has gained 89.2k likes and 716 comments.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan thanks dancers for 'small token of love' as they share heartfelt video

Remo mentioned in the caption that he was preparing parathas for his wife. He also joked that he couldn't find the belan but had to cook the rotis no matter what. He wrote - When wife demands “sweet paratha” on a cheat day “fir belan mile ya na mile banana tho padega and also added a few tags.

Also Read | Remo D’souza fills Malaika Arora's judge seat as 'India’s Best Dancer' begins shooting

Many people responded to the post. Remo's wife Lizelle Dsouza mentioned that this was why she loved Remo so much, she wrote - that’s why I love u sooooooo much u are my genie. Dancer and choreographer Sushant Pujari and Sureshmukund also commented on the post. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Remo Dsouza's Instagram

Remo is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly. He also posts many pictures of himself with his kids and wife. He had recently posted a beautiful picture of himself in Goa on his Instagram. Viewers could see blue skies and sea in the picture. Remo was posing along with a cross. Fans thought that the picture looked great. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | World-class hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance dies

Many fans commented on this picture as well. Most of the comments were positive and fans mentioned that they missed seeing Remo on screen. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Remo Dsouza's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Remo Dsouza's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.