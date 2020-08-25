Remo Dsouza Donates Blood At Lalbaugcha Raja Blood And Plasma Donation Drive; See Pictures

Recently, Bollywood choreographer and director Remo Dsouza donated blood at a program initiated by Lalbaugcha Raja blood donation and plasma donation drive. Taking to his Instagram handle, Remo Dsouza shared several pictures from the event, which features him donating his blood with the help of the local medical staff. Take a look at the picture shared:

Remo's post:

With the pictures shared, Remo Dsouza, in his caption, mentioned that Bappa has always showered his blessings on him and this year he was very lucky to give instead of asking. More so, Remo Dsouza lauded the organisers for their initiative for a noble cause. Soon after Remo Dsouza posted the pictures on his Instagram handle, fans rushed to the comment section and appreciated him for inspiring them. Take a look at how fans reacted to Remo’s blood donation news:

Fans react

Remo on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza's last venture Street Dancer 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores during its run at the box office. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudheva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Reportedly, Remo Dsouza might direct a biopic based on the life of the late choreographer Saroj Khan. Remo Dsouza is currently filming for Time To Dance, which stars actors Sooraj Pancholi and Isabella Kaif in the leading roles. Directed by Stanley D'Costa, the movie also stars actor Rajpal Yadav portraying a prominent role in the film.

(Image credits: Remo Dsouza Instagram)

