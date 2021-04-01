Remo D'Souza Reveals His Diet And Fitness Regimen As He Hits Gym Again After Heart Attack

Ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza, who had suffered a heart attack, recently opened up on details about his health, fitness and how it all happened. During an interview with Mid-Day, the director revealed that neither his doctors nor he, precisely knew how it exactly happened. He added that when he was diagnosed, it was 100 per cent blockage which could not have happened overnight. He said that he kept telling his doctors that there should have been some signs but there were none and it was sudden. So, the doctors are still figuring it out, added Remo.

Talking about his fitness regimen, the filmmaker revealed that he practises for 90 minutes, a regimen that is not as intense as it used to be. He revealed that he begins his day with an hour of aerobic exercise, which includes fast-paced treadmill walking, skipping, or cycling, and ends with another 30-minute walk in the evening. He also confirmed that he has not yet been granted permission to lift heavy weights or run. He did so prior to the attack when kick-boxing and running were a big part of his routine, and he even lifted heavyweights.

Remo revealed that fitness has always been a part of his life since he was born. His school put a strong emphasis on physical activity and sports like swimming. He learned karate and other forms of MMA before being introduced to dance. Later, dance came his way, and he embraced it. However, as he returned to direction later, he resumed a proper exercise regimen in order to remain active.

Although his attack has brought order to his eating habits, removing fatty and salty foods from his diet, D'Souza claims that his hectic schedule meant he did not always follow a consistent pattern. He revealed that when he got busy, he could go for two days without eating. Then, he would eat a lot. He added that he stopped doing that since he began taking care of his body. However, he has a sweet-tooth and calls it his ‘biggest enemy’. While the dancer would initially train on his own, he has now kept a trainer owing to his schedule. He said that he has someone to remind him of his meals, and having someone wait for him at the gym, motivates him to head there.

Image source: Remo D'Souza Instagram