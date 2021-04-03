Remo D'Souza's Birthday: Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela & Others Send Wishes

Indian Choreographer and director, Remo D'Souza, known for his work in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance celebrated his 47th birthday on the 2nd of April. From his students to Remo D'Souza's wife, several took to their Instagram to wish the director a 'happy birthday'. From Instagram posts to stories, check out Remo D'Souza's birthday wishes by fans and Bollywood actors.

Jacqueline Fernandez, and Urvashi Rautela's wishes on Remo D'Souza's Birthday

The Bollywood actresses took to their Instagram stories to share a picture with the dancer to wish him. Jackqueline and Remo were all smiles in the picture shared by the actress. She wished Remo by calling him the nicest human being she knows. Urvashi Rautela shared their picture together and wrote on the story wishing him a 'happy birthday'. Urvashi reposted a fan post who also wished Remo on his birthday. Actor Varun Dhawan was not far behind in wishing the director as he posted a picture of them together on his IG story and wished him good health and a 'lot of shoes'.

Lizelle D'Souza wished her husband

Remo D'Souza's wife took to her Instagram to share selfies of them together with a sweet caption. The long caption written by Lizelle expressed her love for Remo as she wrote 'I love you' to her husband. She also wrote about how Remo is the only one who understands her. Thanking him for braving through his difficulties and coming out strong as a fighter, Lizelle wished him a very happy birthday by calling him a rockstar.

Remo D'Souza's Instagram stories

The dancer turned director gained fame in the industry after judging a dancing reality show. His students from the show showed their loyalty and love for their mentor by wishing him on his birthday on social media. Some of them shared several instances with the choreographer while some simply posted a picture to show their appreciation towards him. Remo took to his Instagram stories to repost the stories of his fans and students. A look at Remo D'Souza's Instagram reposts will show that the dancer was poured with wishes and good health.

