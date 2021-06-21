Renee Sen, Sushmita Sen's Daughter Debuts With Short Film, Says Mom Was "in Tears"

Renee Sen, actor Sushmita Sen's oldest daughter recently made her acting debut with a short film titled, Suttabaazi. In a recent interview, the newbie spoke about her decision to choose a short film, her mother and Rohman uncle's reaction to her debut. Suttabaazi released on January 10, 2021, and is available on Disney+ Hostar.

Renee Sen stars as Divya, a 19-year old social media influencer who's addicted to smoking. The film follows her life as she deals with online classes, annoying parents and much more. The film is 13 minutes long and is directed by Kabeer Khurana and also stars Rahul Vora and Komal Chabbria as Renee's parents.

What did Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl think about Renee Sen's debut?

In her latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee Sen mentioned that she wanted to not start her journey into citing with the help of her mother's star status and hence she chose to do this project. She revealed that Sushmita Sen was in tears when she watched the film. She added that her mother was there for her and gave her several suggestions which the makers and herself included in the short film too. She also said that while Rohman Shawl does not say much, everything he has said to her about her debut means a lot to her.

On Renee Sen's debut, she said that her intent was to tell a story and in future projects too, her goal will be to make meaningful stories that come through her roles. She said that at times she thought of taking the "easy way" and asking her mother to help with her acting passion, but then decided against it as the credit for her successes and failures would not be hers.

Sushmita Sen's family also includes her younger daughter Alisah Sen. While being unmarried, Sushmita Sen's family is still a loving unit with her two adopted daughters and her parents. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for a few years now and he has a great relationship with the actor's daughters as well who call him Rohman uncle.

IMAGE: RENEE, SUSHMITA SEN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.