Renee Sen Thanks People For Reaching Out To Her After Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack

Renee Sen, Sushmita Sen's elder daughter, recently thanked people who reached out to her after Sushmita announced about suffering from a heart attack. Renee thanked all her followers for their prayers for Sushmita's good health and said she feels blessed to have received such unconditional love and blessings.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday night, Renee wrote, "Extremely grateful for all the love, prayers for Maa... To everyone who reached out to me, thank you from the bottom of my heart. We feel so blessed to receive such unconditional love and blessings."

Sushmita Sen suffers a heart attack

Sushmita Sen on Thursday in a casual Instagram post revealed that she suffered from a heart attack a couple of days ago. Sharing a picture of herself with her father, Sushmita Sen in a long caption wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )"

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done… stent in place… and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart."

She added, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond."

Check out Sushmita Sen's Instagram post below:

Sushmita Sen talks about importance of health and fitness post heart attack

After revealing to have suffered from a heart attack, Sushmita Sen held a live Instagram session on Saturday and spoke about suffering from a heart attack in detail and also addressed other issues such as women's health. She also spoke about how people think that if a fitness enthusiast like her is suffering a heart attack then going to be gym might be futile. She said that the only reason she could survive the massive heart attack was that she took care of her health through all these years.

Sushmita also shared some advice for the younger generation. The actor will be soon seen in Aarya 3 and a biopic Taali, where she will be playing the role of a Transgender activist.

On the other hand, Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi.

