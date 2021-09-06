Renee Sen's B'day Is Filled With Martinis, Family Drives & A Red Velvet Cake; Take A Look

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee recently turned 22, and visuals from her birthday celebrations are a testament to the blast she had with her family. Renee Sen rang in her birthday on Saturday, 4 September, the events of which were documented by Sushmita's brother Rajeev. She was surrounded by her mother, sister Alisah, and her grandmother as she cut her birthday cake, later going for a fun ride with the family. Sushmita also took to her Instagram handle penning a heartfelt note for Renee, stating that being her mother is an "avalanche of blessings" for her.

Inside Renee Sen's 22nd birthday celebrations

Rajeev Sen captured the events of Renee's birthday for his Youtube channel, giving fans a glimpse into the 22-year-old's life. One can see Renee pouring her heart out about her aspirations of becoming an actor, hoping to inch closer to her dreams this year. For the unversed, the Sen senior recently made her acting debut on Disney+ Hotstar with a short film titled Suttabaazi.

She can also be seen extending wishes to her fans, as well as remembering aunt Charu Asopa, who couldn't be present for the bash. The interesting bits captured Renee cutting a delicious red velvet cake, accompanied by beers, martinis, and other luscious drinks. Rohman Shawl, Sushmita's long-term boyfriend also joined the family.

Sushmita, who has always been a doting mother was also seen accompanying her daughters Renee and Alisah for a late-night drive in Mumbai, enjoying the breeze of fresh air striking their faces. Rajeev, who drove them around, captured the beautiful moment.

Sushmita Sen's heartfelt note for her daughter

Taking to her Instagram on Renee's birthday, the Main Hoon Na actor shared a few photos of her elder daughter. Expressing her adulation for her elder one, Sushmita wrote," "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 🤗💃🏻🎶⭐️🌈 We are 22…how time flies!!!💋 Two decades of being YOUR Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! ❤️😊🌈 May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!!😀🌈💃🏻🎶 We love you Shona….party' time #birthdaygirl 😍😁⭐️#duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter 😍 Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa 🤗. (sic)". Take a look.

Last month, Sushmita Sen also celebrated her younger daughter Alisah's birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Aarya actor uploaded a photo compilation video of Alisah's snaps. In the caption, she penned a sweet note and called Alisah "God's most precious gift".

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000. In 2010, the actor adopted her second daughter Alisah.

(IMAGE- RENEESEN47/ INSTA)