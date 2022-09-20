Renowned Bikaner Family To Design Richa Chadha's Wedding Jewellery; Here Are All Details

After dating for a while now, Bollywood actors and power couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022. The duo officially announced their October wedding the previous week when the Masaan actor headed to her Twitter handle and shared a GIF about their 'new life', teasing that she can't wait for October.

While the wedding festivities are expected to kickstart next week, actor's teams are currently busy with preparations regarding the bride as well as groom's wedding outfits so that the couple looks their regal best on their big day.

Richa Chaddha's jewellery to be custom-made by THIS popular jeweller

The couple will host their wedding festivities in Mumbai and Delhi. As per a report by Pinkvilla, for Delhi functions, Richa Chadha's jewellery is being custom-made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family is a renowned jeweller recognised for its statement heirloom pieces, and they will create trademark pieces for Richa. The family are from the lineage of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of Rajasthan's first art collectors, and their clients include the royal family of Bikaner.

Days before, it was reported by the publication that their wedding festivities will commence across Delhi and Mumbai at the end of September and October beginning. As per reported sources, the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence at the Delhi Gymkhana on September 30 and will continue for three days, while their Mehendi and Sangeet will happen on October 1. It is pertinent to note that Richa and Ali will also throw a wedding party for their close family and friends on October 2.

Recently, ANI also reported that the duo is presently wrapping up their individual photo shoots in order to begin wedding planning as soon as possible. Ali is now filming the third season of his crime thriller web series Mirzapur, while Richa Chadha is filming for the next Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series Heeramandi. Earlier in a conversation with Mashable India, Richa told how their marriage plans were getting postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.