Renowned Film Writer & Journalist JP Chowksey Passes Away At 83; All You Need To Know

Jay Prakash Chowksey, who was best known as a notable movie writer and a film journalist, recently passed away. He was 83. As per reports, it was revealed that the writer was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago but did recover from the same after some time. However, he was not able to completely beat it as cancerous cells re-emerged again according to reports. He was the father of notable moviemaker, Aditya Chowksey.

Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently took to his official Twitter handle and informed everyone about the demise of the film writer, Jay Prakash Chowksey. He added a memorable picture of the artist and penned a heartfelt note in the Hindi language stating how it was sad to hear the news of his death who contributed his amazing writing talent almost three decades to the Hindi film industry. Adding to it, he also extended his prayers for his departed soul while paying his humble tribute.

The tweet read, "अद्भुत लेखन प्रतिभा के धनी, हिंदी फिल्म जगत पर लगभग तीन दशक तक लिखने वाले वरिष्ठ पत्रकार जयप्रकाश चौकसे जी के निधन की खबर दुखद है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति हेतु प्रार्थना करते हुए विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। अपनी रचनाओं से आप सदैव हमारे बीच बने रहेंगे।।।ॐ शांति।।" (sic) (The news of the death of senior journalist Jayaprakash Choukse ji, who has written for almost three decades on the Hindi film industry, rich in amazing writing talent, is sad. Praying to God for the peace of the departed soul, I pay my humble tributes. You will always be with us with your creations .. peace. )



अद्भुत लेखन प्रतिभा के धनी, हिंदी फिल्म जगत पर लगभग तीन दशक तक लिखने वाले वरिष्ठ पत्रकार जयप्रकाश चौकसे जी के निधन की खबर दुखद है।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति हेतु प्रार्थना करते हुए विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। अपनी रचनाओं से आप सदैव हमारे बीच बने रहेंगे।

।।ॐ शांति।। pic.twitter.com/XkBrs9NHNE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 2, 2022

Who was JP Chowksey?

Apart from being a talented film writer, he was also a renowned columnist and an author of a number of books. He began his career as a professor in a Gujrati College in Indore where he taught Hindi. He wrote the screenplay of many movies and even distributed over a hundred films namely Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Border, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Maachis, Qatl, Bodyguard and many more. He also had co-produced movies such as Shayad, Harjaee and Kanhaiya.

Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj