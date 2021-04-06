Renuka Shahane And Ashutosh Rana Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana have taken the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine in BKC. The actor took to her Twitter account to announce the news and thank the officials at the centre. She wrote, "For the efficient facilities at the BKC COVID-19 vaccine centre, the doctors and the nurses present at the centre, a big thanks. Today we took to the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine."

She further urged fans in Marathi to get vaccinated, continue to wear a mask, practise social distancing and keep their hands sanitised. In her tweet, she thanked The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana get their first dose of COVID vaccine

One fan complimented Renuka by writing, "You don't look older than 45" to which she replied that she was 54. Another criticised her for engaging in publicity attempt to which she replied that it was a way to appreciate and not to publicise. A fan hilariously used a play of words to say "live like the Shahanes", in Marathi, Shahane means clever. The witty reply cracked up Renuka. One fan gave Ashutosh Rana his best wishes in the comment section.

Celebrities who got first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Neena Gupta, Dharmendra, Gajraj Rao and many others have also taken the first dose of the vaccine. Regional Indian cinema stars Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan too have taken their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. TV stars Dilip Joshi, Rohit Roy, Aanjjan Srivastav took to their social media handles to share the news of getting vaccinated and urged their fans to do the same.

Renuka Shahane's projects in 2021

Renuka Shahane has a long list of roles in her career from actor to producer and director. The actor, who made her directorial debut in 2009, introduced her latest project in January titled Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The movie released on Netflix stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. Shahane, who wrote the story, had been inspired by her relationship with her mother in October 2014. Tribhanga got an IMDb rating of 6.2 stars out of 10.

(Promo Image Source: Renuka Shahane Instagram)