Renuka Shahane Brings Back 90s Nostalgia Featuring Kunal Kemmu In A Throwback Post

On Thursday, June 10, Hum Apke Hain Koun…! actor Renuka Shahane travelled down memory lane and shared screengrabs of her 1996 Doordarshan film titled, Girvi. Helmed by Soni Razdan, the film also featured actor Kunal Kemmu as a child artist. In a Throwback Thursday post, the actor decided to pay homage to all the women directors, who have time and again brought out powerful stories leaving audiences moved.

Renuka Shahane’s Throwback Thursday post featured a young Kunal Kemmu

While sharing the stills from the film, Renuka said that it was sent to her by one of her fans. Calling it a gem of a film, the actor went on to praise the entire crew for their sheer hard work and dedication. Renuka Shahane also admired her co-star Kunal Kemmu by calling him a "brilliant actor". Her caption read,

A fan sent me these screengrabs of a gem of a telefilm "Girvi" with a powerful story, written and directed by the lovely, talented @sonirazdan starring @kunalkemmu who has been such a brilliant actor from his childhood. This film was made in 1996 for Doordarshan. I had the good fortune of acting in it #throwbackthursday #womendirectors

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it left Renuka’s fan nostalgic. A user said, “yes yes I remembered. I was 8 years old when watched this short film and cried after that”. Another wrote, “I have seen this mam...it was amazing”. Red heart and smiley emoticons flooded the comments section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, when a fan page paid tribute to the 1996 film, Renuka Shahane quickly responded to the tribute with another sweet note. The actor said that she absolutely loved working on it. She tweeted, “Loved working on this film. @Soni_Razdan directed it so well. @kunalkemmu is one of the best actors we have. His performance was so amazing in Girvi”. Take a look at it below:

Loved working on this film. @Soni_Razdan directed it so well. @kunalkemmu is one of the best actors we have. His performance was so amazing in Girvi 💕 https://t.co/LCVNAWjVNx — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 26, 2019

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Renuka Shahane last wrote and directed a family drama titled, Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The film featured Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar among others. The story of the film revolves around a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices.

