Renuka Shahane On COVID Recovery & Getting 1st Vaccine Jab; Slams Conspiracy Theories

There have been innumerable celebrities of the film industry who have been infected during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19. At the same time, some who took a dose of the vaccine too could not be protected against the menace, as was the case with actor-couple Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana. The former recently opened up on the tough journey from diagnosis to recovery, calling the phase ‘scary’, while also hitting out at the 'conspiracy theory' surrounding the disease.

Renuka Shahane on COVID-19 recovery

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Renuka Shahane stated that the first person from the family to feel the symptoms was Ashutosh Rana after his return from a shoot. She shared that he got himself tested after experiencing fever and was then hospitalised, while the other members of the family got themselves tested. While the results came three days later, she started experienced fever, which lasted for a ‘long time’ and termed the initial days as ‘bad.’

Fortunately, her oxygen levels were good, so there was nothing to worry about, Renuka said. However, she was most worried about her 81-year-old mother, who also tested positive along with the couple's two sons. Crediting the doctor who treated them, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun star stated that all of them were recovering well.

Renuka also revealed in the interview that she tried not to feel ‘vulnerable’ about her situation and thus avoided watching videos and news on COVID-19. She fumed at Whatsapp forwards calling coronavirus as a ‘conspiracy theory'. She stated that the disease definitely existed and that was proved by the manner in which one person was infecting many.

The actor called the recent number of cases and deaths as ‘heart-breaking’. Highlighting the non-stop efforts of healthcare workers and the difficulties of arranging beds, oxygen and ventilators in some places, she urged everyone to be responsible to not add to his burden to the system.

Renuka said that it was ‘scary’ to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as one could not understand it well, and how one failed to think from the point of view of others. She added that and will quarantine for some more days before conducting tests, and added that it will take them time to feel normal again.

Renuka and Ashutosh had taken the first dose of the vaccine on April 6.