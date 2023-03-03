Renuka Shahane Opens Up About Divorce From First Husband, Falling For Ashutosh Rana

Renuka Shahane recently opened up on her divorce with her first husband, Marathi theatre writer Vijay Kenkare. She even shared how it affected her views on marriage. The actress admitted that she was much older and better equipped to deal with relationship difficulties when she later got married for the second time to Ashutosh Rana.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shahane said, "I think that I have gained immensely from [my first marriage] because after a very long gap when I fell in love with Ashutosh Rana, my picture of marriage was definitely not rosy. So it was much more realistic. I was able to handle a lot of ups and downs much more easily and also because I was mature by then. By the time I got married, I was 34 or 35, so that's quite an age to get married in India (laughs)."

Renuka Shahane on divorce of her parents

The Govinda Naam Mera actress also spoke candidly about her childhood and the divorce of her parents. She said that due to her parents' divorce, she suffered unfair treatment at school. Renuka stated, “People would judge me because my parents were separated. They used to say 'Inke sath mat khelo because they come from a broken home'. Even teachers, they were so nasty.”

Renuka Shahane on Tribhanga

Shahane, who wrote and directed Kajol and Tanvi Azmi starrer Tribhanga, revealed that some scenes in her film were inspired by her personal experiences. The film was released on Netflix in 2021 and received a lot of critical acclaim for portraying its women characters strongly.

More on Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane has two sons Shauryaman and Satyendra from her marriage with Ashutosh Rana. Best known for her role Pooja in Rajshri Productions’ Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the actress made her directorial debut in 2006 with the Marathi film Rita, which she also produced.