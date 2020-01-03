Renuka Shahane Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her 189th Birth Anniversary

Renuka Shahane took to her Twitter account to share her heartfelt tribute to Savitribai Phule, the first female teacher in India who headlined the cause of female education and rights during the British rule in India, on the occasion of her 189th birth anniversary on Friday. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun! actor wrote the post in a way that highlighted Phule's contribution despite facing barriers from the society and also took a subtle dig at the modern-day trolls. She tweeted that Savitribai Phule had been a fierce woman who had been revolutionary in her approach to enable education for the marginalized sections of society and "trolls of that time" often caused her trouble.

Take a look at her tweet:

Savitribai Phule carried an extra saree because trolls of that time would pelt her with dung & stones for breaking caste & gender barriers to get educated & to educate the marginalised. Her resistance paved the way for the education we take for granted today. शत् शत् नमन 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 3, 2020

The 52-year-old actor featured in shows such as Mrs. Madhuri Dixit and Kora Kagaz in the 1990s. The actor, who became a household name after co-hosting the Doordarshan show Surabhi and her 1994 release Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, revealed that she took a sabbatical after she gave birth to her first son, Shauryaman in the early 2000s as she had always wanted to be around for her children. Shahane has been married to Sangharsh actor Ashutosh Rana.

"I was very clear about being a hands-on mother. I wanted to do that for a long time. I enjoyed seeing them growing up. And I wasn't missing work much anyway as the content that was being made did not excite me much. So I didn't feel like going out of my way to work," she said.

What's next for Renuka Shahane?

Now that they are grown up,Renuka Shahane is gearing up to direct the Netflix movie titled Tribhanga. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and derives its name from an Odissi dance pose. The film will mark the digital debut of Ajay Devgn's wife and actor Kajol, who will feature alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

