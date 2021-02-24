Renuka Shahane Says She Is 'super Bad' At Auditions And Always Ends Up Getting Rejected

Renuka Shahane's latest directorial venture Tribhanga which released on Netflix a few weeks ago has been getting good reviews from the audience. Talking about her films, career and her journey from being rejected from films based on her auditions, Renuka Shahane gave an insight into her life in her latest interview.

Renuka Shahane admits to being bad at auditions

In an interview with HT, actor turned director, Renuka Shahane confessed that she has been rejected on the basis of her auditions multiple times and added that young actors should not lose their hearts and get upset over such rejections. Talking about her personal experience when it comes to film auditions Renuka Shahane told the outlet that people think that now since she has done so much work it is easy for her.

But Renuka disagrees with this notion. She went on to share that even today she is very bad when it comes to auditions and admits that she has been rejected a few times on the basis of those auditions. Renuka further explained that getting rejected does not make her think that she is a bad actor. In fact, she believes that if she is rejected for a certain role it means that she simply did not fit the criteria.

Renuka also shared her experiences about a role that she had to play but did not agree with, her take on OTT platforms and web series and how the world of cinema and content has changed over the years in the interview.

Renuka Shahane's Movies and TV Shows

Renuka Shahane made her debut with the Marathi film Hach Sunbaicha Bhau. She then went on to become an anchor in the Doordarshan show Surabhi which gave her recognition and fame. Renuka Shahane's debut film in Bollywood is Hum Aapke Hain Kaun which is one of the highest-grossing Indian movies and still popular among the audience. Renuka played the role of Monish Bahl's wife and Madhuri Dixit's sister in the family drama film. Renuka has been a part of many television shows as well. Some of Renuka Shahane's shows that made her a household name include Sailaab, Khichdi, Circus, Kora Kagaz and Mrs Madhiuri Dxit.

Renuka Shahane turns director

Renuka Shahane made her debut as a director in 2009 with the Marathi film Rita. Renuka Shahane's latest directorial project is Tribhanga starring Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar. Along with directing the film, Renuka also wrote the storyline for the movie. She had recently taken to social media to thank her fans for the love they poured over her second directorial venture.

