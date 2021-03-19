Renuka Shahane Shares A Major Throwback Click From A Magazine Shoot; Take A Look

Film celebrities often take to social media to share some of their old pictures for their followers, some of which are, at times, the ones that have never been seen before. Actor Renuka Shahane has, however, posted one of her popular throwback pictures in her recent post on Instagram. The picture shared by her is from the time when she was considered to be in her prime. Along with the picture, the actor has also shared a detail description about the old photo and reminisced about the good old times.

Renuka Shahane shares a major throwback click

This is not the first time that Renuka Shahane has shared a throwback picture on social media. Several of her Instagram posts feature some of her old photos from magazine shoots and otherwise. The picture shared by her in the new post is from the year 1996, when she was considered as one of the biggest names in the industry. She heaped praised on the photographer Gautam Rajyadhyaksha, who was responsible for this picture in the caption. She said that his “genius” managed to make even a “non-glamorous” person like her look “glamorous”.

Renuka revealed that this picture is one of the many that were shot for a magazine cover. She ended her caption by saying that she misses him and the “many screenwriting discussions” that they used to have. Her loyal fans immediately took to the comments section and complimented her looks in the picture. Renuka is also posted a few other pictures from the various photo shoots that she has done during her career. Fans would remember her most for her role in the 1994 hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Image courtesy: Renuka Shahane's Instagram comments

Renuka Shahane has worked in a list of popular films as well as TV shows in her acting career. Some of them include Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, 3 Storeys and many more. She has also worked in several Marathi films and a few Telugu films as well. Some of the hit television shows that she has appeared in includes Khichdi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo and others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.