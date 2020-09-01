ReportForSSR Campaign For Sushant Rajput Gets Massive Support; Celebs, Netizens Join

Amid efforts to stall the biggest movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, there is now an attempt to gag Republic Media Network's reporting.

#ReportForSSR | After 45 days of investigative reports, there is an attempt to block Republic from reporting on the SSR case. Do you support Republic’s #ReportForSSR campaign? — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2020

Responding to those who are building pressure to muzzle the voices seeking justice, numerous netizens and celebrities came out in support of the #ReportForSSR campaign launched by Republic on Tuesday.

Big support for Republic TV’s #ReportForSSR campaign

Over four lakh tweets have already been posted in a massive support for the #ReportforSSR campaign, that is only growing minute by minute.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also backed the campaign and acknowledged the efforts of Republic TV before Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter. She agreed that there was an attempt to hide facts and put pressure on the channel.





Actor Shekhar Suman in an interview with Republic TV, hailed the network for its aggressive reportage and agreed that there was an attempt to ‘muzzle’ its voice.





Even celebrities joined in big numbers, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, journalist Meena Das Narayan, Colonel Rohit Dev, BJP’s Arun Yadav were some of those who expressed their views with the hashtag.

Netizens posted using the hashtag, some even quipping that Republic Media network was doing ‘better investigation’ than the police. Many of them also expressed their strong views and anger at some of the names involved in the case.

Here are some of the responses:

I support #ReportForSSR campaign by @republic because I very strongly feel the killers of #SSR & their supporters deserve to be behind the bars. pic.twitter.com/SKnEDo3GzI — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 1, 2020

#ReportForSSR So every media and celeb that spoke against #Rhea and #MumbaiPolice and #MahGov are now getting celebrity walk ways! — Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) September 1, 2020

'Fragility of a Life' can't be crushed by 'Demagogue Demons' & humiliated by an Inimical Cabal consisting of Polity, Mafia, Media, Money Launderers & International Crime Syndicates in this particular case



Justice can't be denied



Truth must Prevail !



Best wishes#ReportForSSR https://t.co/Niw9wDJD58 — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) September 1, 2020

Earlier Republic TV’s #CBIForSSRcampaign too had received massive support with over 27 lakh tweets from over 13 countries. Many had also signed Republic TV’s petition on the movement, before the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in the case

How to support Republic TV's #ReportForSSR movement?

You can share a tweet, post a picture or video using the hashtag #ReportForSSR. Already 487362 have become a part of the movement at the time of publishing this article.

Do you believe the fight for the truth in Sushant’s death case should not be diluted? Do you support the campaign to #ReportForSSR?



Fire in your tweets, photos, and video messages with the hashtag. pic.twitter.com/AOKvGNEWMO — Republic (@republic) September 1, 2020

