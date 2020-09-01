Last Updated:

#ReportForSSR Campaign For Sushant Rajput Gets Massive Support; Celebs, Netizens Join

#ReportforSSR campaign for Sushant Singh Rajpiut received massive support with over 4 lakh tweets. Celebrities like Shekhar Suman, netizens joined the movement.

Amid efforts to stall the biggest movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, there is now an attempt to gag Republic Media Network's reporting.

Responding to those who are building pressure to muzzle the voices seeking justice, numerous netizens and celebrities came out in support of the #ReportForSSR campaign launched by Republic on Tuesday.

Big support for Republic TV’s #ReportForSSR campaign

Over four lakh tweets have already been posted in a massive support for the #ReportforSSR campaign, that is only growing minute by minute.  

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also backed the campaign and acknowledged the efforts of Republic TV before Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter. She agreed that there was an attempt to hide facts and put pressure on the channel.
 


Actor Shekhar Suman in an interview with  Republic TV, hailed the network for its aggressive reportage and agreed that there was an attempt to ‘muzzle’ its voice.   
 


Even celebrities joined in big numbers, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, journalist Meena Das Narayan, Colonel Rohit Dev, BJP’s Arun Yadav were some of those who expressed their views with the hashtag. 

Netizens posted using the hashtag, some even quipping that Republic Media network was doing ‘better investigation’ than the police. Many of them also expressed their strong views and anger at some of the names involved in the case.

Here are some of the responses:

Earlier Republic TV’s #CBIForSSRcampaign too had received massive support with over 27 lakh tweets from over 13 countries. Many had also signed Republic TV’s  petition on the movement, before the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe in the case

How to support Republic TV's #ReportForSSR movement?

You can share a tweet, post a picture or video using the hashtag #ReportForSSR. Already 487362 have become a part of the movement at the time of publishing this article. 

