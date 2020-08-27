Republic Confronts Rhea Chakraborty's Father Indrajit On Drug Angle In Sushant Case; WATCH

Republic Media Network on Thursday confronted Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty outside Santacruz Police station regarding her daughter's role in the 'drug angle' which has surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Evading the questions asked by Republic, Indrajit left Santacruz Police station with Mumbai Police escorting him. Republic trailed him to his Juhu house where he was confronted again.

Indrajit Chakraborty summoned by ED

Meanwhile, top sources informed Republic TV that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Indrajit Chakraborty and has been asked to appear before the investigating agency with some documents and locker keys.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai where interrogations by the CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are in progress for the 7th straight day. Showik reached the CBI base at 9:54 am. He left from the guest just a short while later, with Republic on his trail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has come across a narcotics angle amid its probe into any financial irregularities in the death case of the late actor had grilled Showik multiple times for hours. At the time that Showik entered, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant were at the DRDO guest house where they are being grilled.

NCB to summon Rhea

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances. Sources told Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic.

Three central agencies have now registered cases owing to multiple grievous angles including the narcotics-dealing coming to light and Sushant's housemates making a startling confession to the CBI that blows the lid off the events that took place in the lead-up to SSR's death on June 14.

