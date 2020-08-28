Siddharth Pithani Hints 'given Names To CBI' As Republic Confronts Him On Sushant Case

As the Sushant Singh Rajput case mystery gets deeper, Republic TV has confronted Siddharth Pithani yet again after CBI grilled him for over 14 hours on Thursday. Siddharth Pithani, a former flatmate of the late actor, whose suspicious role and contradicting statements has come under the scanner of the investigative agencies, has told Republic TV, that he has given the 'names' to the CBI. While Pithani stayed mum on questions about CBD and drug links to Rhea, he asserted that he has answered 'correctly' to whatever questions were asked to him by the CBI. He also said that CBI will again grill him on Friday.

Siddharth Pithani said: "I have given the names of who all were present and whatever the CBI asked me. I have answered their questions correctly. I am not answerable to anyone else. Let me go, the CBI has called me tomorrow again. I will answer to them."

In a first major confession on Wednesday, sources told Republic TV that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data were cleaned out by the mystery group within the 24-hour-period that Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home.

On Friday, sources have told Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik along with Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani & cook Neeraj will be questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guesthouse. On Thursday, Showik Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty has finally been summoned by the CBI on Friday morning.

NCB to summon Rhea, Showik, Samuel

In the latest development, sources on Friday informed Republic TV that the NCB is likely to issue summons to Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's ex-talent manager Jaya Saha. The NCB is also likely to summon Gaurav Arya - the alleged drug dealer who found a mention in Rhea's chats accessed by Republic earlier. Further, sources told Republic TV that an NCB team has Gaurav Arya under their scanner. Rave parties in Goa and Mumbai are also on the NCB's radar and the unit may make the guests of these parties as it's approvers in this case.

