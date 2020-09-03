In Sushant Case, NCB Gets Custody Of 2 Alleged Drug Dealers Till Sept 9; Zaid Confronted

The NCB was on Thursday granted custody of alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar till September 9, and ahead of their appearance in court Republic TV confronted Zaid, who was on his way after undergoing a medical examination. Republic's reporter questioned the alleged drug peddler on how he knew Samuel Miranda and others, however Zaid remained tight-lipped on the questions. Both Zaid and Abdul have confessed links with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Showik's chats admitting he knows them have been accessed as well.

NCB seeks 10-day custody of alleged drug dealers

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday sought 10-days custody of alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar arrested in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They said that another suspect who had allegedly supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been apprehended by NCB. Apart from the two who are being produced in the court, and the third suspect, two others have also been apprehended, making it a total of five.

Showik's chats with alleged drug peddler accessed

On Wednesday, in a major breakthrough for the NCB, the agency accessed Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's call details records and chats which reveal Showik shared the number of a drug dealer with Samuel Miranda, who then used to buy drugs on the former's behalf.

Further, in explosive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV between Showik and a friend from October 2019, Showik admits that he knows drug dealers — Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. In the series of chats between Showik and the drug peddler, he admits that he has hash in his possession. He also names drug dealers like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in the chats.

The NCB last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

