Republic Day 2020: Bollywood Celebs Gear Up To Celebrate 'Equality And Pride'

With the nation celebrating the 71st Republic Day, running high on patriotism, several Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media. Leading the way, Ayushmann Khurrana urged the citizens to celebrate the day with equality and pride.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, shared a picture of him running alongside the beach holding up the National Flag with pride.

Sharing the sentiment on the special occasion, Raveena Tandon shared her Wagah trip where she is seen standing amid many Army personnel on either side. She wrote, "Happy Republic Day to all of you. May the spirit of India keeps shining in your soul always. Jai Hind. Ever grateful to those who sacrifice all and swear to protect. Our trip to Wagah. #2020."

Posting a boomerang on her Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan was seen donning a salwar kameez that had all the colours of the National Flag - Orange, White, and Green and wished her fans and followers a very Happy Republic Day.

And, while all the actors sent out wishes for the citizens, Rishi Kapoor had a rather big pitch for 2021. The actor requested the government to dedicate a major 'float' for the Indian film industry so that artists from all fronts can be a part of the parade. Emphasising that the world must see the film industry's contribution too, he tagged his colleagues and himself as 'proud Desis'.

I request the Indian government to dedicate a major”float”to the the Indian Film industry (which is now the largest in the world) All artistes would be part of the Parade and March past. The world must see our participation too. We are all proud “Desis” Next year. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 🙏 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 25, 2020

Apart from Rishi Kapoor, other Bollywood actors such as Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, and Jaaved Jaaferi congratulated Indians for having built 'a great country', and asserted that all should join hands so that absolutely no one is able to 'disintegrate it'. The Game Over actor, on the other hand, asked the citizens to 'read a few pages' of the Constitution.

71 years ago on January 26, the Constitution of India came into force. As per the Constitution, India became a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and the fundamental rights and duties of citizens of the country were enshrined on paper. And till date, this day is celebrated with a grand parade in the national capital every year.

