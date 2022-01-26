Last Updated:

Watch | Republic Day 2022: Sunny Deol Gives Tribute To Soldiers Through Scenes From His Films

On Republic Day 2022, actor Sunny Deol took to Instagram and dropped a reel video featuring snaps from the movies where he played the role of an Indian soldier.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
republic day 2022

Image: @iamsunnydeol/Instagram


India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26. On the special occasion, actor Sunny Deol took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a reel video featuring snaps from the films where he played the role of an Indian soldier. Sharing the video, he also wished his fans and followers a Happy Republic Day.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sunny posted a reel video featuring himself. The video includes pictures from his patriotic films like Gadar, Border and Maa Tujhe Salaam. In one of the snaps, he can be seen holding the Indian National flag, while in another he can be seen saluting. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Republic Day everyone."

Check out Sunny Deol's post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta & others extend Republic Day wishes

Many other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, and Hrithik Roshan dropped Republic Day 2022 wishes for fans and followers. Varun shared a clip of himself unfurling the National Flag of India. Sharing the post the Student of the Year actor wrote, "आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाये (Wish you all a very happy Republic Day)"

READ | Sunny Deol welcomes New Year 2022 with a 'fresh whiff of mountain air'; See pics

Expressing his gratitude for being honoured as a guest to unfurl the National Flag Varun further added, "Had the absolute honour of unfurling the National Flag on our Republic Day 🙏. when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do something like that. Extremely humbled. #proudindian @hilton_shillim. (sic)" 

READ | Sunny Deol's new year celebrations witness an 'icing on the cake' moment; see
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Preity posted a picture of herself posing with the Tricolour. Preity looked extremely vibrant in the picture. She captioned her post, "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳  आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । जय हिंद (Happy Republic Day to all of you. Jai Hind) 🙏 #JaiHind. (sic)" 

READ | Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' story takes a leap; set around 1971 India-Pakistan war: Report
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and penned a thoughtful message for all his fans.  

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'- 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft flypast. The grand ceremony took place at Rajpath, New Delhi. Flags of the three wings of the security forces- Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy showered flowers on the audience. 

READ | Sunny Deol shares secret on how to 'make your heart happy' with cheerful clip from Manali

(Image: @iamsunnydeol/Instagram)

READ | On Army Day, Sunny Deol shares throwback video from 'Border' as tribute to bravehearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: republic day 2022, sunny deol, border
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com