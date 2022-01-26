India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26. On the special occasion, actor Sunny Deol took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a reel video featuring snaps from the films where he played the role of an Indian soldier. Sharing the video, he also wished his fans and followers a Happy Republic Day.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sunny posted a reel video featuring himself. The video includes pictures from his patriotic films like Gadar, Border and Maa Tujhe Salaam. In one of the snaps, he can be seen holding the Indian National flag, while in another he can be seen saluting. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Republic Day everyone."

Check out Sunny Deol's post below:

Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta & others extend Republic Day wishes

Many other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, and Hrithik Roshan dropped Republic Day 2022 wishes for fans and followers. Varun shared a clip of himself unfurling the National Flag of India. Sharing the post the Student of the Year actor wrote, "आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाये (Wish you all a very happy Republic Day)"

Expressing his gratitude for being honoured as a guest to unfurl the National Flag Varun further added, "Had the absolute honour of unfurling the National Flag on our Republic Day 🙏. when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do something like that. Extremely humbled. #proudindian @hilton_shillim. (sic)"

Preity posted a picture of herself posing with the Tricolour. Preity looked extremely vibrant in the picture. She captioned her post, "Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । जय हिंद (Happy Republic Day to all of you. Jai Hind) 🙏 #JaiHind. (sic)"

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and penned a thoughtful message for all his fans.

Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay ! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift & co-exist. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2022

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'- 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft flypast. The grand ceremony took place at Rajpath, New Delhi. Flags of the three wings of the security forces- Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy showered flowers on the audience.

Grand finale of the Republic Day parade - the fly-past with 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/k2SnYgTYeC — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(Image: @iamsunnydeol/Instagram)