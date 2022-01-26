Republic Day 2022: Vivek Oberoi Releases 'Verses Of War' As Tribute To Braveheart Soldiers

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today, January 26, 2022, and several celebs and prominent figures marked the occasion and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who have fought for India's freedom. Actor Vivek Oberoi also celebrated Republic Day as he released his short film titled Verses Of War. The movie also stars Rohit Bose Roy and tells the story of two soldiers.

Vivek Oberoi releases his movie Verses of War on Republic Day 2022

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram and announced the release of his short film Verses Of War. The movie is directed by Prasad Kadam and has been released on FNP Media's YouTube channel on January 26. Vivek had previously shared the trailer of the movie and wrote, "Ek fauji jab jeeta hai to poori shiddat se jeeta hai, aur jab marta hai to poori izzat se marta hai!" The battle begins. War on 26th. Watch the official trailer of #VersesOfWar releasing exclusively this #RepublicDay on #FilmsByFnPmedia."

The movie marks the reunion of Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Bose Roy after the 2007 movie Shootout at Lokhandwala. Vivek plays the role of an Indian soldier while Rohit portrays the role of a Pakistani Army official. The entire story revolves around the duo, and deals with the issues related to the two nations and how the two soldiers communicate through verses of poems.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "An ongoing mission takes a tough turn as decorated Indian Army Major Sunil Bhatia is ambushed by Pakistani Forces. Things unfold in an unexpected fashion as his interrogation proceeds. Find out what happens next. Watch Vivek Oberoi & Rohit Roy in this poetic tale of bravery, pride & honor. A tribute to the Indian Army on the 73rd Republic Day of India."

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi was recently seen in the third season of Amazon Prime Video's original show Inside Edge. He will next be seen in the Malayalam period drama Kaduva alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. On the other hand, Rohit Roy was seen in the action crime film Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi