Republic Day 2023: 10 Popular Patriotic Songs That Make You Feel Like A Proud Indian

Listening to patriotic songs on the occasion of Republic Day can evoke a sense of pride and love for the country. These Bollywood songs are a fitting tribute to the nation and its rich cultural heritage, and listening to them can help one feel proud to be Indian.

Here are 10 songs that will invoke the feeling of patriotism in you this Republic Day:

1. Maa Tujhe Salaam - AR Rahman

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' is one of the most popular patriotic songs that was composed by A.R. Rahman to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's independence. The music video for the song was filmed in various locations throughout the country.

2. Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zaara

'Aisa des hai mera', sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, is a classic patriotic song that celebrates the beauty of India's land and people. It is suitable for anyone looking to express their love for the country.

3. Vande Mataram - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

(Image: Official music video)

Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and considered the national song of India, has been remade multiple times over the years. One popular version is sung by Usha Uthup and Kavita Krishnamurthy from the 2004 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It is often played during Republic Day celebrations, accompanied by the Indian flag and tri-colour decorations in the streets of London, creating a spellbinding patriotic atmosphere.

4. Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera - Swades

A.R. Rahman has many successful patriotic songs to his credit, but 'Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera' from the film 'Swades' is particularly noteworthy. Unlike many other patriotic songs, it has a slower tempo and evocative lyrics that highlight the emotional journey of a young scientist living abroad as he grapples with the decision of whether to return to his homeland. The song is both composed and sung by A.R. Rahman.

5. Chak De! India

The title track of the Shah Rukh Khan film Chak De! India, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim-Sulaiman, and Marianne D'Cruz, evokes feelings of national pride and patriotism. The energy and impact of the song make it a popular choice for Republic Day celebrations.

6. Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe - Lakshya

The song 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' from the 2004 film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan, is a powerful expression of patriotism. The song is sung by a talented ensemble of artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vijay Prakash, Hariharan, and Kunal Ganjawala. It conveys the message of teamwork, unity, and diversity. A hit from the collection of patriotic songs, the song's video is a mesmerizing performance, particularly on Republic Day.

7. Indiawale - Happy New Year

The song 'Indiawale' became popular among elated and proud citizens of India after the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Happy New Year in 2014. The upbeat track became an anthem for celebrations of nationalist feelings. Sung by KK, Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Vishal Dadlani, 'Indiawale' is an ideal song for Republic Day celebrations.

8. Des Rangila - Fanna

(Image: Official music video)

The song 'Des Rangila' from the 2006 film 'Fanna' featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol is a beautiful tribute to India. Sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer, the song's melody and beats are perfect for patriotic celebrations on Republic Day. The song features a young blind Kashmiri girl, Kajol, giving a powerful dance performance, making it an ideal choice for dance performances in schools and colleges on Republic Day.

9. Salaam India - Mary Kom

Listening to the powerful rendition of the song 'Salaam India' from the film 'Mary Kom', starring Priyanka Chopra, is an excellent way to celebrate Republic Day and pay tribute to the nation. The song, composed by Shivam and written by Sandeep Singh, features the vocals of Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant and is sure to captivate listeners. The film depicts the story of Indian Olympic medalist Mary Kom, who brought pride to the country. 'Salaam India' is guaranteed to evoke feelings of patriotism this Republic Day.

10. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo - Dus

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt starrer Dus never saw the daylight but its song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo became a chartbuster. No song can show Indians right on the top and keep eyeing enemies at the bay like this song. Sung by Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Shankar Mahadevan and Dominique Cerejo, Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo is your high-spirited track for an energetic dance performance on Republic Day.