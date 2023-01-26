Republic Day 2023: Five Patriotic Films Inspired By True Events That Are A Must-watch

The Hindi film industry often highlights patriotic themes and pays tribute to the nation. These films inspire audiences by depicting love for the nation and showing the lengths people will go to defend it. The occasion of Republic Day is the perfect time to watch such movies that invoke a spirit of patriotism in people.

Here are 5 patriotic films inspired by true events that you should watch on Republic Day 2023:

1. Shershaah

Vishnuvaradhan directed 'Shershaah’, a film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award for his actions during the Kargil War in 1999. The film premiered on August 12, 2021, was well-received and featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, is a highly-regarded film that is a great choice to watch on Republic Day. It tells the true story of India's surgical strike against terrorists in response to the Pulwama attack and was a huge success among audiences.

3. Raazi

The film 'Raazi' directed by Meghna Gulzar, is an adaptation of Harinder Singh Sikka's novel 'Calling Sehmat'. It tells the inspiring story of Sehmat Khan, a young Kashmiri girl (played by Alia Bhatt), who marries a Pakistani army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) and becomes an Indian spy in Pakistan. Her determination to gather crucial information for her country makes the movie a must-watch.

4. Parmanu

'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' is an action drama film featuring John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani as the lead actors. The movie is inspired by the true events of the nuclear bomb tests carried out by the Indian Army in Pokhran in 1998. The story follows an Indian scientist who leads the nuclear test operation in Pokhran, Rajasthan, while facing opposition from both the government and international organizations. Critics and audiences praised the film for its realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by scientists during the test.

5. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Jahnvi Kapoor, is a biographical drama that tells the story of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who faced challenges in a male-dominated field to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot. The film highlights her undaunted courage, patriotism, and her service to the nation during the Kargil War. With her father's support, Gunjan Saxena has aspired to become a pilot since her childhood.