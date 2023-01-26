Republic Day 2023: 'Special Ops', 'The Family Man'; 5 Patriotic Web Series To Binge-watch

India is celebrating its 74th Republic day today January 26. India adopted its constitution and officially became a Republic, Sovereign, and Democratic country on January 26, 1950. Here is a list of web series with patriotic themes that you can binge-watch with your family and friends:

1. Special ops

The web series 'Special Ops', starring Kaykay Menon in the lead role, is based on a RAW agent, who investigates the primary suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Vinay Pathak narrates the events of the investigation and also played the part of an able cop who assists Himmat Singh.

2. The Test Case

Nimrit Kaur-starrer 'The Test Case' has a female-centric storyline. The actress portrayed the role of an Army officer. It is based on the Indian Army's first female test case in a combat role, who is ready to do anything to make a place for herself in a male-dominated academy.

3. The Family Man

The series features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. 'The Family Man' focuses on a middle-class man who does everything in his ability to protect his country from external threats.

4. Regiment Diaries

'Regiment Diaries' centres on Indian Army and the sacrifices made by them to defend the country so that the citizens can continue to live in peace.

5. The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Kabir Khan's directorial stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The web show focuses on the lives of the men and women who were enlisted in Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.