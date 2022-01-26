Last Updated:

Republic Day: From Border To Shershaah, Revisiting Bollywood's Biggest Patriotic Flicks

On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, let us revisit these hard-hitting patriotic scenes from Bollywood movies like 'Shershaah', 'Rang De Basanti' and more.  

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
republic day

Image: Twitter/@armaan_khan555/@MalhotraKing


India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. Over the years, several prominent filmmakers have made movies depicting the struggle of freedom fighters and our soldiers who sacrifice their lives to keep the country safe. On the occasion of Republic Day, let us revisit these hard-hitting patriotic scenes from Bollywood movies. 

1. Shershaah

The movie tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil war. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and tells the story of how Batra laid down his life to protect his country. The scene where Captain Batra lies mortally wounded and his fellow soldiers hoist the Indian flag to let him know that India won the war, raises goosebumps in every Indian. 

2. Border

The 1997 film Border is considered one of the greatest Bollywood war films of all time and is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. The movie stars Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, who leads a team of soldiers to protect the Indian borders of the Rajasthan region from Pakistan. There is no certain scene that one can pinpoint from the movie as it is a whole patriotic package.

3. URI: The Surgical Strike

URI is a fictional dramatized account of the true events of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack and stars Vicky Kaushal. The funeral scene of Mohit Raina's Major Karan Kashyap is one of the most emotional scenes of the movie. During the scene, Major Karan's daughter pays her last tribute and recites a powerful war cry. 

4. Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti brought forward a flashback to the freedom struggle about how freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Rajguru fought hard against the British. The movie follows five youngsters who take inspiration from these freedom fighters and fight against their corrupt government. In the climax scene, Amir Khan delivers a hard-hitting dialogue, "Zindagi jeene ke do hi tarike hote hai, Ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao. Ya phir zimmedari uthao usse badalne ki."

Image: Twitter/@armaan_khan555/@MalhotraKing

Tags: republic day, border, shershaah
First Published:
