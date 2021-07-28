Republic Exposes Multi-city Porn Racket Amid Kundra Case; Victims Reveal Exploitation

Unearthing a multi-city & multi-country angle in the nefarious alleged porn racket that has shot to the public's consciousness, the investigative team of Republic Media Network dug deep and found that the rot was spread beyond just Mumbai. Two victims in Kolkata, who were unknowingly allegedly involved in the porn racket in the capital city of West Bengal, narrated the entire episode, from being pushed into it under the name of 'general photoshoot' to seeing their videos first stream on apps, and then on social media platforms, at a meager remuneration of Rs 3,000 to 3,500.

In connection with the porn racket, 11 arrests have been made so far, including the arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra. Earlier in the day, Mumbai's Esplanade Court rejected the bail plea of Kundra and stated that he would stay in judicial custody for 14 days, as was earlier directed.

Victim 1

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the victim, who talked to the channel on the condition of anonymity, said that she was introduced to the alleged 'main planners', through a friend. "They called us. When we went there (a studio in Ballygunge) things were completely different than what we were told. Instead of shooting a bold video, they shot a porn video," she alleged while adding that she was paid Rs 3,000 to 3,500 for the shoot, which was uploaded on an app called 'Neuflicks'. The victim further added that when they confronted those who called them, they told her that they were involved in porn-shoot and that she had been misinformed by her coordinators, who as per her was her friend and the latter's boyfriend.

Victim 2

The second victim, unlike the first one, had shown her interest in 'saree and salwaar kameez' photoshoots a person whom she met on Facebook through a page that went by the name 'Kolkata Model Hub'. "On January 5, 2020, he offered me a photoshoot pointing out that it would be slightly bold- like showing cleavage and back," she said, adding that she was then given the number of 'coordinators'. The coordinators were none other than the ones the first victim mentioned. Narrating her first shoot that also took place in a studio in Ballygunge, she said, "When the shoot began, we realized that it was porn." "She added, "I told them that we did not come here to do that, " and went on to quote the reply- "We had told your coordinators everything."

"Recently, my video went viral. Earlier, it was on the Neuflick app but now it's on Telegram and other sites as well," she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kolkata police have registered a case in the matter. The police have confirmed that women were lured into shooting porn in the name of 'general photoshoot' at five-star hotels in the city. The videos have been uploaded on apps, the most talked about among which is allegedly 'Neuflick'. The 'Neuflick' app, when investigated, was found to be in the control of Yash Thakur.

Republic traces Yash Thakur

When Republic contacted Yash Thakur, he refuted all claims of connection with the app. He said, "I am a consultant, and I work with a lot of companies. I don't own any company. Neither Neufliks is mine nor Flizmovies is mine." He added, "I have no connection with Raj Kundra. I have never talked to him, I have never seen him. Unnecessarily two things are being connected on no basis." What now raises doubts is that the person goes by two names- Yash and Arvind. On being confronted, he said that in 'this industry' one has to have two names.

To crosscheck his statement, Republic reached his home in Kanpur where his father accepted that funds were transferred from his account from Singapore. On asking what his son had to say about the transfer of funds, he answered, "He told me that I was working for a company, and the company has transferred the funds. What have I to do with what the company does."

Big revelations from the Republic investigation

Victim women alleged they were exploited and lured into porn

Porn was allegedly streamed on apps like 'Neuflicks'

Racket was spread across states in India

International connection

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police last Monday night. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

Adult videos have allegedly been recovered from the Hotshots app. The app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of $25,000 was made. While Kundra claimed to have been done with the app and had resigned from the company, sources claim that he was regularly taking updates relating to the financial transactions of this app. There are also speculations that JL Stream was another front that was created when things were not going so well with HotShots.

