Republic TV Checks Up On Sushant's Pet Dog Fudge Slowly Recovering From Grief

Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge seems to be slowly recovering from the pain and grief of losing Sushant. Ever since the late actor passed away there have been reports of Fudge being extremely morose, refusing to eat. However, Republic TV on Wednesday went to check up on Fudge's health in Sushant Singh Rajput's family house in Faridabad.

Fudge slowly warmed up to Republic TV's reporter Prakash Singh shortly after which he played with him in the lawn, chasing him for a while. Fudge has been gradually recovering from the loss with the love and care that he has been recovering from Sushant's family over the past few weeks. He seemed to be in better health and more energetic as he ran around the lawn with Republic TV's reporter.

Later on, Fudge warmed up to Republic TV's reporter, refusing to let him go, licking him as they sat back exhausted from their playdate in the lawn.

@itsSSR loved icecream and dogs. He created a unique blend - named his dog he loved so much as #Fudge. The two friends shared a deep bond. #Fudge rushes to his car very often in the hope of a drive together. Good to see a lively #FudgeInTheRain pic.twitter.com/zifmYba77F — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 20, 2020

Fudge recovering from grief

Fudge was Sushant's first dog with former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Sushant had been extremely fond of dogs and ice-creams, and the name ‘Fudge’ was an indicator of that. Recently, Sushant’s niece had shared an image of Fudge and revealed how he looked up hopefully, waiting for Sushant to return when he heard the door open.

Fans had gotten emotional after hearing reports of Fudge, who wouldn’t eat and would keep watching Sushant's pictures on a mobile phone. However, his latest videos suggest that he is slowly and gradually recovering from his sadness, and is becoming more active around the house.

