Republic TV & Arnab Goswami Get Verse-laden Solidarity Message From Gajendra Chauhan

Support is pouring in for Republic TV after it was dragged into the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) Scam by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Not just netizens, even politicians and film celebrities came out in support of the network. Gajendra Chauhan also sent out a strong message filled with verses as he congratulated the network for bringing out the truth.

Gajendra Chauhan backs Republic TV

In a strong video message, the actor-former MP said, “The truth cannot be hidden from fake principles. A fragrance can’t emerge from paper flowers. I congratulate Republic TV’s administrators, reporters and employees for bringing out the truth. You are with the truth and truth is with you. You are with duty, duty is with you. You are with the public, and the public is with Republic. I support and stand with Arnab.”

Republic TV vs Mumbai Police in fake FIR scam

Republic TV has shredded the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police over the FIR registered in the fake FIR scam. Editor-in-Chief Arnab exposed Singh by highlighting that Republic was not even mentioned a single time in the FIR, while India Today was named multiple times. The FIR has also been confirmed by Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company that manages the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), on whose investigation and subsequent complaint the FIR had been registered. The company’s Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar has registered his statement with the Mumbai Police and Relationship Manager Vishal Bhandari, who has been arrested, has stated, as confirmed in an audit by BARC, that he paid five household panels Rs 1000 each to watch India Today from November 2019 to May 2020.

Here’s Arnab’s statement

#RepublicFightsBack: The FIR and key witness in the TRP case name India Today several times, without a single mention of Republic. "Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level," roars Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/gkIINjEh9v — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2020

"The FIR in the TRP case has now come out. It mentions India Today. India Today is mentioned 6 times in the FIR. Detailed allegations have been made against India Today. In fact, the entire FIR is against India today. Now, a key witness has also spoken and made key allegations against India Today. Param Bir Singh should tell the country why he is refusing to take action on the FIR against India Today. The cat is out of the bag. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh did a desperate press conference to save India Today and target Republic for its SSR, Palghar and Hathras coverage. He has no moral, legal, ethical right to continue as Mumbai Police Commissioner anymore. Now that the facts are out, he must issue an apology and quit. Republic will take strong legal action against Param Bir Singh. Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level."

