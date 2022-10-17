‘Respect Women!’: Urvashi Rautela Chops Off Her Hair In Support Of Iranian Women

The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, has sparked worldwide outrage. On September 13, Amini was arrested by the police and the woman allegedly was so severely beaten in the police van that she reportedly went into a coma. Three days later, Amini died from her multiple horrific injuries, which ignited protests and condemnation from Iranians against her death and the government allegedly responsible for it. Amid the anti-hijab protests in Iran, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela chopped off her hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests.

Urvashi Rautela chops off her hair in solidarity with Iranian women

Urvashi Rautela headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself in which she could be seen getting her hair chopped in solidarity with the Iranian women. "CHOPPED MY HAIR OFF ! cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests at the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Iranian morality police & for all the girls," she wrote in the caption.

Urvashi further added that she also took this step in solidarity with Ankita Bhandari who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district of Uttarakhand and was killed allegedly by its owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta when she resisted their attempts to force her to offer "extra services" to a VIP guest.

Rautela wrote, "And for the 19-year-old girl my Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand. Around the world, women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by cutting their hair. Respect Women! A Global Symbol For Women’s Revolution. Hair is seen as a symbol of the beauty of women."

She further noted, "By chopping off their hair in public, women are showing that they don’t care about society’s beauty standards and won’t let anything or anyone decide how they dress up, behave or live. Once women come together and consider one women’s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour."

It is pertinent to note that, many celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Elnaaz Norouzi and more came in support of the Iranian women who have been protesting after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela