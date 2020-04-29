'Rest Amongst Legends': Srijith Mukherjee Pays Tribute To Irrfan Khan; Remembers 'fighter'

Bengali director Srijit Mukherji expressed condolences as Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday aged 53 in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Recalling his fighting message before the release of the film English Medium, Srijith Mukherji hailed Irrfan Khan as one of the finest actors to have graced the silver screen.

READ | Sunny Leone And DJ Bravo Dance To 'We Not Giving Up' During A Live Session

Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He had undergone treatment in the UK and had returned to India last year. He also shot for the film Angrezi Medium in London, which is the last major Irrfan film to have hit Bollywood. Irrfan’s mother Saeeda Begum passed away in Jaipur a few days ago, but he was not able to attend the funeral.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Absolutely Shaadi-ready In This Avatar

Srijith Mukherji condoles Irrfan Khan's death

READ | Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Her Decade Long Career; Says 'I Wouldn’t Change A Thing'

His team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

READ | 'May His Work Always Be Remembered': Delhi CM Kejriwal Shocked At Irrfan Khan's Demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.