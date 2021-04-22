'Restarted with a dream': Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari completes 5 years in industry, pens note

Ace filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has helmed several projects like Panga, Bareilly ki Barfi, and more, completed five years in the industry on April 22. Commemorating the special day, the director took to Instagram and penned a post while explaining the impact of her films in different languages. The actress made her directorial debut with Nil Battey Sannata, which received immense love and praise from across quarters.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari clocks 5 years in the industry

While captioning the post, she expressed her deep gratitude towards people for showering her with love and encouraging her work. “Restarted with a dream to tell stories that matter to me and keep walking along, uplifting ideas with passion. Emotions that I carry every day and will stay with me for a lifetime. Been 5 years since Nil Battey Sannata was released in theatres. #gratitude #nilbatteysannata #ilovemovies #makeyourownpath #5yearsofnilbatteysannata #misstheatres,” she wrote.

Apart from penning the heartfelt note, Ashwiny also shared some BTS pictures from various shoots that showed her zeal and enthusiasm towards direction and the art of storytelling. Apart from being a director, Ashwiny is set to release her debut novel Mapping Love soon. On April 21, she took to Instagram and penned a note while announcing the release date being pushed ahead because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Celebrating the words I have written in the fragrance of a book store. The joy of opening a just arrived box with a beautiful book inside that has a story to say. Like my movies, I dreamt of a similar togetherness. Of reading chapters amongst book lovers and making all of you a part of my happiness. But my journey of life keeps surprising us and in these trying times I don't feel right to release my debut novel, 'Mapping Love' on 21st May 2021 when there are so many humans affected by this treacherous virus. I have decided to wait as time heals to see bright faces on a normal day and we rejoice in the love for all beautiful forms of art once again. Sending love to each and every one. Take care of yourselves and your young ones,” her statement read.

(Image credit: AshwinyIyerTiwari/ Instagram)