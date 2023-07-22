Revisiting Dilip Kumar, Saira Bano's Finest Moments

Quick links:
In her first post, she shared two throwback pictures and said that she would be using the space to share anecdotes related to her and Dilip Kumar.
She then shared a major throwback photo and wrote, "The 22 inch waistline in days far gone... Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!"
A few days later, she shared another image recalling how Dilip Kumar kept the yesteryear actress on her toes.
Saira Banu shared a monochrome picture of the late superstar playing cricket and revealed that he always wanted to play for India.
She shared a still from Junglee (1961) and revealed she wore her "own best clothes" in the film.
Saira Banu shared several monochrome images from Sagina (1974) and said Dilip Kumar was 'spellbinding and enthralling' in the film.