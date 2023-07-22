Last Updated:

Revisiting Dilip Kumar, Saira Bano's Finest Moments

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut at the age of 78, and since then, she has been sharing interesting anecdotes related to Dilip Kumar.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on July 7, Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary.

In her first post, she shared two throwback pictures and said that she would be using the space to share anecdotes related to her and Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu revealed how Dilip Kumar used to tease her whenever she wore salwar kameez.

She then shared a major throwback photo and wrote, "The 22 inch waistline in days far gone... Oh! Only if Time stood Still... Alas!"

A few days later, she shared another image recalling how Dilip Kumar kept the yesteryear actress on her toes.

Saira Banu shared a monochrome picture of the late superstar playing cricket and revealed that he always wanted to play for India. 

She shared a still from Junglee (1961) and revealed she wore her "own best clothes" in the film.

Saira Banu shared several monochrome images from Sagina (1974) and said Dilip Kumar was 'spellbinding and enthralling' in the film.

On July 21, Saira Banu revealed how Dilip Kumar proposed to her for marriage.

