Revisiting Sanjeev Kumar’s 8 Most Iconic Roles On His Birth Anniversary

Sholay to Angoor, Sanjeev Kumar is known for his prolific performances.

Niharika Sanjeeiv
Sholay (1975): The actor played the iconic character of Thakur Baldev Singh, whose hands were chopped off by a dacoit. His expressions and dialogue delivery were enough to prove acting abilities.

Khilona (1970): In the film, the actor plays the role of a poet who loses his mental equilibrium. However, with the help of a Mumtaz (who pretends to be his wife), he starts getting better.

Naya Din Nayi Raat (1974):  The actor played nine characters in the film, which also featured Jaya Bachchan.

Angoor (1982): Based on Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors, the film starred Sanjeev Kumar as twins. He impressed in both roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (1978): Sanjeev Kumar played the role of a married man who falls for his secretary in the movie. The film was remade under the same name in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan and others.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): In the film, he plays the role of a doctor who falls for Geeta, played by Hema Malini. It also starred Dharmendra.

Koshish (1972): The film serves as proof of Sanjeev Kumar's abilities as an actor. In the film, he played the role of a  person who can’t hear or speak. He pulled off the challenging part with ease.

Trishul (1978): In the film, Sanjeev Kumar played the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's father, RK Gupta. His character is still remembered by many. 

