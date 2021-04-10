'Revolutionary Results': Kangana Hails Sadhguru's Efforts In 'free TN Temples' Movement

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently backed spiritual leader Sadhguru’s clarion call to free Tamil Nadu temples, hailed him for his strenuous efforts. Kangana took to Twitter and reacted to Sadhguru’s video where he expressed his gratitude to his followers and devotees who supported the ‘FreeTNTemples’ movement. The forerunner of the Isha Foundation also thanked people, spiritual and religious leaders who stood up for the cause with him.

Kangana Ranaut hails Sadhguru's efforts to revive national heritage

Sadhguru congratulated Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat for releasing all the temples from the clinch of the government and giving them back to the communities to look after them. The Tanu Weds Manu actress expressed her pride in being able to support Sadhguru in this noble initiative and hailed his ‘revolutionary results’ which according to her are bound to ‘affect the people and the future of this nation.’ While thanking the religious leader, Kangana wrote, “ Dear @SadhguruJV Ji Thank you for your efforts that are yielding revolutionary results which are bound to affect us and the future of this nation. Your passion, dedication, and incessant work towards the well-being of this nation are admirable. Thanks.”

Congratulations Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji, to govt of Uttarakhand & to all others who supported the #FreeTemples movement including media houses, over 3 cr people, & many spiritual & religious leaders who have stood up for this cause. I express my utmost gratitude to everyone.-Sg pic.twitter.com/nXygtRhOYR — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 9, 2021

Dear @SadhguruJV ji

Thank you for your efforts that are yielding revolutionary results which are bound to affect us and the future of this nation.

Your passion, dedication and incessant work towards the well being of this nation are admirable.

Thanks ðŸ™ https://t.co/B37LOhYHxC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 10, 2021

Sadhguru had earlier, in a series of tweets with the hashtag ‘Free TN temples’, explained the need to “reverse” the “rate of decay in our temples” for generations to come. He described the destruction of sculptures in the temples as "a loss not just for the Tamil community" but also "a colossal loss for humanity". He had further announced to appeal to political parties through a series of 100 tweets to free temples that are in a bad condition to revive their sanctity, beauty once again. Kangana who is an ardent follower of Sadhguru had also shown in her active participation in the movement while raising her voice on the same. She had tweeted about the national heritage that ' belongs to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies.' "Temple isn’t just places of worship they represent ancient wisdom, traditions, heritage and art also, some of these temples are thousands of years old, were made way before any of the modern religions were founded, they belong to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies (sic),” she tweeted.

Temple aren’t just places of worship they represent ancient wisdom, traditions,heritage and art also,some of these temples are thousands years old, were made way before any of the modern religions were founded,they belong to every Indian regardless of their religion or ideologies https://t.co/HwwfXlbWOA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI)