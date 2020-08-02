Rhea And Family Left Home In The Middle Of The Night With Suitcases: Her Building Manager

After Sushant Singh Rajput's family registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at a Patna Police Station last week, the probe into the reasons for the actor's death has taken stunning twists. Sushant's father KK Singh has accused Rhea and her family of fraud, conspiracy and abetment to suicide. In the latest development, it has come to light that Rhea and her family - parents and brother - have left their apartment in Mumbai 3 days ago.

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Rhea Chakraborty's building supervisor has said that the actor and her family left in the middle of the night earlier this week. He revealed that the family of 4 left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them. The building manager, who has been in charge for the last year and a half, said that Sushant hadn't visited Rhea's rented apartment since quite some time.

Interestingly, on Tuesday when Sushant's father raised his voice through an FIR, Rhea's lawyer Anandini Fernandes was spotted arriving and leaving the building premises. In response to the FIR, Rhea moved Supreme Court asking them to transfer all probe into Sushant's death from Patna to Mumbai. According to the testimony by the building supervisor, it appears that Rhea left her apartment without informing anyone of her whereabouts along with her family shortly after filing the writ petition.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the video statement released a few days ago which she has evidently shot at an undisclosed location. She was seen wearing a white salwar kurta in a room seemingly with minimal furniture.

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, making numerous inconsistencies evident. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, also accessed exclusively by Republic.

