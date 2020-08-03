Rhea & Others Kept Sushant At Resort For Months To 'cure' Depression: SSR's Family To DCP

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had alerted the Mumbai Police in February that his life was in danger. The text that the family sent to Bandra Police DCP has now surfaced and added to the numerous controversial details of the case. After the actor’s father and trainer claimed Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case registered by Bihar Police, used to administer medicines to Sushant, this message claimed that Rhea and her family tried to ‘cure’ his depression by keeping him at a resort for months.

Sushant’s family had alerted family on February 25

In the informal complaint sent to Bandra Police DCP Paramjit Singh, Sushant’s brother-in-law had written, “Rhea's father is a retired doctor, just after a couple of days of association, she moved in at Sushant’s place. On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months.”

As claimed in the FIR, that Rhea ‘took control’ of Sushant’s life, the WhatsApp text further read, “Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

Along with the text was a video where Sushant was seen in a jovial mood, as he visited his sister in Chandigarh around the time of his birthday on January 21. However, Rhea’s ‘interference’ made his sisters worried for him.

The text continued, “Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us for 2-3 days, went back fine citing shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant’s loyal team members and putting her stooges in place. His third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him, and visit him frequently is panicky, that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk.”

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s father had also stated that the Mumbai Police had not taken action against the ‘names’ mentioned in their alert message in February. He had claimed that even after the death and over 40 days of its investigation, they had refused to take action, as he sought that Bihar Police be provided all help.

Meanwhile, a Bihar Police team is currently investigating the case, after registering an FIR against Rhea and the others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others. They have recorded the statement of 10 persons including Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s sister, director Rumi Jaffrey and others. Alleged ‘non-co-operation’ by Mumbai Police and the ‘forced’ quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari had also sparked controversies.

