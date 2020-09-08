Rhea Chakraborty Admits To Consuming Marijuana, Other Synthetic Drugs To NCB: Sources

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.

Rhea admits to taking hard drugs

In her latest statement to the NCB, Rhea stated that she was consuming ‘chemicals’ or hard drugs, apart from marijuana, as per sources. Earlier, she had admitted to procuring drugs and even revealed that she had met Basit, who also is under NCB custody.

Among the other highlights of Rhea's confession to CBI has been that she took the names of Bollywood stars who were consuming drugs, as she was confronted about the links to these names. She has also spoken about the parties where such drugs were consumed. This has been confirmed by the data established from her phone data.

The NCB has prepared a list of 25 personalities from the film industry who were involved in this cartel, and this has been segregated into A, B, and C categories. The summons are likely to be issued to them within a week.

Rhea’s questioning at the NCB office is still underway. Her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff members Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have been remanded to police custody till September 9. As per sources, chances of Rhea's arrest are highly likely.

Meanwhile, the CBI is also continuing its investigation into the case and is questioning Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager, a friend of Disha Salian, and a person who had called Sushant a day before his death.

The Enforcement Directorate also had questioned Rhea and the other accused in connection to the financial angle of the FIR registered by the Patna Police, now transferred to the CBI.

