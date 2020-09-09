Rhea Chakraborty Inexplicably 'waves' As She Leaves For Byculla Jail With NCB; WATCH

Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday, was escorted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials from its office to the Byculla Jail where she will be in judicial custody for 14 days following her arrest on Tuesday.

Just as Rhea was about to depart from the NCB office, she waved inexplicably at a team of reporters as NCB officials and the Mumbai Police escorted her in their vehicles.

Rhea Chakraborty is likely to move for bail at the sessions court on Wednesday. This comes after her bail plea was rejected by the local court earlier on Tuesday, sending her to the NCB custody for two weeks until September 22.

Watch the video of her waving inexplicably at reporters in the video above.

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14 days Judicial Custody

Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday evening sent to 14-days Judicial custody, following NCB questioning and cross-questioning for 3 days in the probe into the drug nexus.

Republic TV accessed the remand copy presented by the NCB which clarified that 'Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.'

The remand copy reads:

"Based upon disclosure of Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, one more person Rhea Chakraborty was summoned and her voluntary statement was recorded. During her statement on all three days she was confronted to all other accused persons and facts in their statements were verified.

She has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During statement present respondent Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drug and financial transaction.

Therefore, it is clear from statement that respondent is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies."

