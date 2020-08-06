'Rhea Did Not Return Since She Left 10 Days Back': Security Guard Of Actor's Juhu Home

On Thursday, Republic Media Network reached Rhea Chakraborty's Juhu residence in Mumbai after the ED summoned the actor in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The security guard of the building who was asked by the authorities to not let anyone in said that Rhea and her family, who left the house in the middle of the night, have not returned in the last 10 days.

In a sting operation, the gatekeeper of the building when asked why the gate is closed said he was told to do so. He also said that Rhea has not returned to her house for more than 10 days. "She has not come from the day she left, it has been more than 10 days," the guard said, adding that even the family members have not returned.

When asked why is the gate closed if the family or Rhea is not there, the gatekeeper replied: "The gate is closed so that nobody can enter." He also said Rhea's lawyer too has not come here.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates

READ | 'Don't Think Rhea Will Appear Before ED, She Is Scared:' Bihar DGP On Actor's Summon

ED probe goes on

In the latest development in the ED probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's finances, Republic TV has found from sources that Rhea Chakraborty has two prime properties in Mumbai named after herself even though her net worth has had a meager increase in the last few years. ED is also examining Sushant Singh Rajput's four bank accounts including Kotak, Standard Chartered, HDFC and a loan account, apparently for a car that the late actor bought.

They have also taken note of four companies formed by the actor with one in Delhi under Rhea and her brother Showik's directorship. The ED probe will focus of the money laundering part under the PMLA in response to the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant's father where he has alleged that a total amount of Rs. 15 crores was siphoned off Sushant's account during the lockdown.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Slam Rhea Chakraborty's Old Ted Talk Video After It Goes Viral

READ | Sushant's Call Records Accessed; Pokes Hole In Rhea's 'temporarily Vacated' Claim To SC

Rhea Chakraborty, family missing from Juhu residence; entrance to building prohibited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.