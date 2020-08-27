Rhea’s Alleged Chats With Hotelier Gaurav Arya ‘taken Out Of Context’, Says Lawyer

Hotelier Gaurav Arya’s lawyer Manu Sharma has denied his links to consumption or supply of drugs after his alleged chats with Rhea Chakrabory went viral. The lawyer claimed that the two knew each other, but assumptions on their chats was a ‘baseless campaign.' He also accused the agencies of 'unauthorisedly' leaking these details to the media amid probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

No Rhea Chakraborty-Gaurav Arya link on drugs, says lawyers

Speaking to Republic TV, Arya’s lawyer Manu Sharma said, “Can’t say about anyone being at the centre of a drug cartel.”

He added, “The agencies have unauthorisedly leaked it to the press; the authenticity of the chats is yet to be established. Even if you believe them, these date as far back as March 2017, so any attempt to link these with the unfortunate death of young actor, Mr Singh, is out of place, baseless. The content reveals some kind of drug exchange. I completely deny, my client has never ever supplied or procured any kind of drug, either for Ms Chakraborty, or anyone from movie industry or outside, so it’s all a misplaced, baseless campaign being carried on."

In the alleged Watsapp messages, Rhea writes to Arya she hasn’t done ‘hard drugs’, LSD ‘once’, MDMA ‘once’. Responding to the statement, the lawyer said, “It’s very hard to say. That Ms Chakraborty has to respond, not my client, but what would also be relevant and complete, to produce the answer which was allegedly made by Ms Chakraborty. So clearly a part, portion, selective picking up.”

On being asked about ‘fresh is good’ in the chats. “We don’t know what fresh is, fresh could be a restaurant or anything, so it’s all being taken out of context, so ultimately they have to first establish that they are authentic.”

When asked about ‘message from the car, come out’ that Arya wrote to Rhea, the lawyer stated, “That’s a very innocuous statement by anyone."

Arya had asked Rhea about her father, that hinted at their friendship. "Today, we cannot admit or deny, they have been acquaintances, they have known each other socially, but it’s a large group. People develop friendships and then they grow apart, they are not in touch anymore. That’s why post 2017, you have not found any conversation," Sharma stated.

When asked about the conversation taking place in Goa and the probe of Narcotics Control Bureau, the lawyer replied, "My client is a respected hotelier, he runs a successful restaurant. He is very comfortable in his life and has a good amount of legitimate business income, so there is no reason for him to do whatever he is being accused of. And I speak with instructions, he has never ever once in his life, either consumed or supplied any kind of contraband for anyone.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case against Rhea and others after the Enforcement Directorate submitted details to CBI of Rhea’s alleged use and purchase of narcotics. The NCB is now likely to probe the narcotics deals involving 20 Bollywood stars and politicians, and Rhea is likely to be the first to be questioned. Apart from chats with Gaurav Arya, another leaked chat that went viral was of talent manager Jaya Saha telling Rhea to mix drops of a substance, allegedly into Sushant’s drink.

