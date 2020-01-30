Rhea Chakraborty Is A Complete Fashionista And Here's Proof; See Pictures

Rhea Chakraborty is an emerging Bollywood actor. She started off as a VJ on MTV India and made her film debut with the Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega in 2012, where she played the character Nidhi. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Ashima Chibber’s, Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Along with being a versatile actor, Rhea is also famous for her great dressing sense. Here’s proof that Rhea Chakraborty is a total fashionista.

Here’s proof that Rhea Chakraborty is a total fashionista

Rhea Chakraborty in these casual outfits like a boss





Rhea Chakraborty’s bold and beautiful outfits

Rhea Chakraborty looks elegant in these ethnic outfits

When it comes to movies, in 2017, Rhea appeared in YRF's Bank Chor. She also made cameo appearances in Half Girlfriend and Dobaara: See Your Evil. In 2018 she appeared in Jalebi opposite debutante Varun Mitra.

